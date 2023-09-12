Photo of the Day: September 12, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith kicked off their farewell tour, “PEACE OUT™,” with special guest The Black Crowes at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The electrifying show features Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits performed in an immersive 360° production as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. See the show in Nashville on January 10th at Bridgestone Arena.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.