Photo of the Day: September 11, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Guns N’ Roses continue rolling across the country on their first full-fledged North American headline run since 2021 and are igniting stadiums across North America. The show at GEODIS Park in Nashville, superstar Carrie Underwood joined the band for rousing and raucous renditions of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” following her final show-stopping support set on the tour. Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Knoxville on September 12th.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.