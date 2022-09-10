Photo of the Day: September 10, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Emma has a heart for serving from fundraising for MakeAWish to serving at the Nashville Rescue Mission. But her focus this summer was ShowerUp. She raised $500 and thousands of toiletries to help support their cause. In September, ShowerUp will provide over 20,000 showers to the homeless population in Middle Tennessee. Find more info at ShowerUp.org.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.