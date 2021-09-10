Photo of the Day: September 10, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the rooftop of the Justin Timberlake-backed restaurant and bar The Twelve Thirty Club in downtown Nashville.

After a successful opening of The First Level in April, the Rooftop Bar – where guests can sip the night away under the stars and enjoy weekend brunch with a killer view of downtown Broadway – opened on Thursday, September 9. Following that, the 400-seat Supper Club, where dining, entertainment and design collide, will open on Tuesday, September 28.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.