Photo of the Day: September 1, 2023

Photo of the day: Taylor Wimsatt, a senior at Brentwood Academy, solved the problem earlier this year of what to do with an American flag that becomes worn or tattered when he built a Flag Retirement Box for his Eagle Scout project. That impressive wooden box, with a brass deposit slot, now sits in the Brentwood City Hall lobby at 5211 Maryland Way.

The community has embraced this new amenity, with over 50 flags deposited in the box during its first few months. Those flags have since been retired respectfully by local Boy Scouts.

Taylor’s Flag Retirement Box may be popular among residents, but Brentwood City Hall isn’t always the most convenient place to visit. His younger brother, Jackson Wimsatt, is now working on a second Flag Retirement Box for his Eagle Scout project. When he finishes that box later this year, Jackson will install it at the Brentwood Service Center, 1750 General George Patton Drive.

