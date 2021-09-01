Photo of the Day: September 1, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the newly opened Franklin Trader Joe’s. Located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, this is the first Trader Joe’s in Williamson County and the sixth in the state—with the fifth opening in Chattanooga just days before, on August 25th.

One of the things Trader Joe’s is known for is its wine selection. Check out 5 best wines to buy at Trader Joe’s.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.