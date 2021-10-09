Photo of the Day: October 9, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
mick jagger in nashville
photo: @mickjagger

Photo of the day: Mick Jagger checked out Nashville prior to the Rolling Stones show on October 9th at Nissan Stadium. Jagger posted photos from Nissan Stadium and hiking in Nashville.

Andrea Hinds
