Photo of the Day: October 8, 2025

Photo of the day: Country star Joe Nichols hosted the HOME RUN FOR HOPE, Sunday, September 28 in Nashville to help raise awareness and funds to host Nashville’s first ADA-compliant baseball field, accessible to those with disabilities. In addition to raising money to cover the estimated $1.5 million construction costs associated with converting the existing field into a “flexible field,” with the help of Academy Sports + Outdoors, Nichols also surprise gifted sporting equipment to the local Special Olympics of Tennessee Youth Athletes, West Nashville Sports League, The King’s Daughters’ School, and Mt. Juliet Challenger League.

