Photo of the Day: October 8, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Pilates for Life celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 130 9th Ave S #110 Franklin, Tennessee.

Pilates for Life is a fully equipped Pilates studio offering custom private and duet reformer sessions. The STOTT PILATES®comprehensive certified owner-instructor works one-on-one with adults of all ages and fitness levels. The studio’s downtown Franklin location has ample parking and provides a peaceful, comfortable atmosphere that will allow you to escape daily stresses and devote time to your health.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.