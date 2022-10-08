Photo of the Day: October 8, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jordan Davis gathered with industry, family, and friends to celebrate two #1 hits, “Buy Dirt” and “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,” at Tailgate Brewery in Nashville.

Along with Luke Bryan and his fellow co-writers – his brother Jacob Davis, and brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins – Davis was honored with a plaque for the Double-Platinum, multi-week #1 “Buy Dirt.” Standing as one of the most-streamed country songs of 2021 and 2022, “Buy Dirt” has garnered 680 million streams to date, was recently named the NSAI Song of the Year, and is currently nominated for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the upcoming 56th Annual CMA Awards.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.