Photo of the Day: October 8, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of one of the animals in Ken Means’ carousel project. Ken’s workshop is located in The Factory at Franklin. Ken, along with his wife Betty, relocated from Oregon to Franklin after one of his daughters arranged for the rental of studio space in The Factory. At the front of the mall, shoppers can see Ken and Betty hard at work in the Ken Means Carousel Menagerie workshop.

For further information about the Ken Means Carousel Project, be sure to visit his website or follow his Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

Read more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.