Photo of the Day: October 7, 2023

Photo of the day: Country superstar Thomas Rhett brought the pyro, the moves, the confetti, and the hits for back-to-back sold-out shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on his HOME TEAM 23 Tour recently. The weekend marked the end of an impressive touring year for the hitmaker, who will have played 60 shows in five countries by the end of this year.

