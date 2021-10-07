Photo of the Day: October 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo comes from Pancake Pantry, which recently announced they are opening a second location in Nashville. The iconic breakfast and brunch spot has been a Nashville tradition for 60 years, serving 23 scratch-made varieties of pancakes, fresh-cooked eggs and omelets, waffles, and even sandwiches and salads in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village (1796 21st Avenue S) neighborhood.

In November 2021, a new Pancake Pantry will open at Third and Molloy in the newly opened Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville. Read more about the new location here.

