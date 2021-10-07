Photo of the Day: October 7, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
The Pancake Pantry

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo comes from Pancake Pantry, which recently announced they are opening a second location in Nashville. The iconic breakfast and brunch spot has been a Nashville tradition for 60 years, serving 23 scratch-made varieties of pancakes, fresh-cooked eggs and omelets, waffles, and even sandwiches and salads in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village (1796 21st Avenue S) neighborhood.

In November 2021, a new Pancake Pantry will open at Third and Molloy in the newly opened Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville. Read more about the new location here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Previous articleWCS Middle Schools Crowned State Champs in Cross Country
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here