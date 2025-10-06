Photo of the Day: October 6, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Arby’s Foundation, the charitable arm of Arby’s, presented $40,000 to Blood Cancer United, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, to support its Light The Night community celebration in Nashville. The $40,000 grant funds will help support the event taking place on October 23, as well as life-saving blood cancer research to support kids battling cancer.

Following the grant presentation, the Arby’s Foundation honored local Spring Hill-resident and honored-hero, Heidi, who this past spring officially “rang the bell” to celebrate her final treatment after a yearlong battle with Stage 2 Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma. To support others facing that same journey, Heidi is currently fundraising to support Blood Cancer United and critical research that make treatments easier, recovery faster, and futures brighter. Click HERE to donate to Heidi’s page.

This month, the Arby’s Foundation is awarding a total of $188,500 to 13 nonprofits throughout Nashville. These grants reflect the Arby’s Foundation’s core belief that even a single opportunity can unlock a child’s future. Through investments like these, the Foundation helps fuel, expand and pursue dreams – empowering the next generation with confidence, connection and care.

