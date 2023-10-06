Photo of the Day: October 6, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy senior Taylor Arnold was crowned as the school’s 2023 homecoming queen on Friday, Sept. 29, during BGA’s football game halftime versus Pope John Paul II Preparatory Academy. Arnold is pictured with her parents Randy and Dr. Michelle Arnold.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.