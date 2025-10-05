Photo of the Day: October 5, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Grace Potter is no stranger to the Pilgrimage Festival, she first performed at the event back in 2016. During this festival this year, she performed multiple times, Potter was a surprise guest with Maggie Rose where they performed “Poison in My Well” on Saturday. Potter took to the Midnight Sun Stage on Sunday afternoon and later that day was a surprise guest for Young the Giant.

