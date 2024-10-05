Photo of the Day: October 5, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Anne Wilson performed to a sold-out crowd at her Ryman Auditorium headline debut in September as part of The REBEL Tour. Fans echoed every word as Wilson sang her breakthrough country hits and chart-topping Christian singles. Wilson delighted the audience with surprise guest Jordan Davis, current reigning ACM Song of the Year winner, who performed their duet, “Country Gold,” off her latest album REBEL.

“What an incredible night I’ll never forget,” shared Wilson. “Thank you to Jordan Davis for coming and making this night extra special. You were the BEST surprise!!! Felt so good to play in Music City. So grateful for everyone who came and sold out the Ryman!”

