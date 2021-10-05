Photo of the Day: October 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo of the day is of Skoah Facials, which recently opened in downtown Franklin. Skoah specializes in plant-based, clean products that originated in Canada. The description of the company calls it “personal training for your skin! Skoah Facials is located at 133 1st Avenue South. Learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.