Photo of the Day: October 4, 2025

Photo of the day: Better Than Ezra made their Grand Ole Opry debut as a part of the historic Opry 100 celebration. Compromised of Kevin Griffin, Tom Drummond, Jim Payne and Michael Jerome, the quartet packed the house and delivered a three-song set comprised of definitive hits.

Among the highlights, Better Than Ezra brought down the house with influential staples such as “Good” and “Coyote,” plus a cover of “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS. Surprising the audience, they also welcomed none other than Jeff Coffin — saxophonist of Dave Matthews Band — to join them for a spectacular and spirited rendition of “Never Tear Us Apart.”

“It’s such a pleasure to be here,” Griffin shared on stage. “You know we grew up Country music fans in Northern Louisiana, so to be here and to be on stage is pretty amazing.”

