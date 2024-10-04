Photo of the Day: October 4, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Nashville Ballet, the largest professional dance company in the state of Tennessee, recently made its highly-anticipated UK debut at Ballet Nights in London, England. Ballet Nights featured world-class dancers, emerging artists, modern masterpieces, new creations, legacy works, live music and spoken word at a brand new location for the series, Cadogan Hall.

