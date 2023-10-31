Photo of the Day: October 31, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: It’s Halloween and a few of the babies born at Williamson Medical Center are ready in trending Barbie and Ken inspired outfits handmade by Bizzy Bee Crochet. From Barbie’s fashionable beret, matching purse and tie-up sandals to Ken’s visor and skates, these two are ready to party baby and Barbie style.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.