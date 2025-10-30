Photo of the Day: October 30, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin has limited-time cocktails on offer at 1799 Kitchen + Bar Room that are scary delicious.

These are available now through November 2 for $15 each.

Vampire Kiss (Cabal Tequilla, Orange Curacao, Lime Juice, Coconut Cream, and Grenadine)

Black Widow (Tito’s Vodka, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, and Edible Glitter)

Zombie Fog (Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Coconut Cream)

