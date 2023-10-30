Photo of the Day: October 30, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: American Idol winner Chayce Beckham made his Grand Ole Opry debut recently performing his now RIAA-certified PLATINUM single “23” which is entirely self-written and currently Top 20 at radio, along with the tender ballad “Till The Day I Die” to a packed-out audience. After his performance, Beckham was then surprised on stage with the song’s platinum plaque by his mom, Windie Peterson, and manager, Kerri Edwards.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.