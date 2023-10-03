Photo of the Day: October 3, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nearly 300 youths and their parents or guardians—double the number of participants in 2022—spent the weekend experiencing the outdoors in new ways at the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s (USA) 2nd Annual Campin’ in the Park at Fischer Park in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Participants engaged in a variety of outdoor activities including archery, Backyard Bass casting, disc golf, a guided nature walk, a movie on a giant inflatable screen and a bonfire.

Organized by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and City of Spring Hill, the free, public event was supported by United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1853 and The Bearden Group. USA staff along with 13 volunteers from UAW Local 1853, The Bearden Group, the City of Spring Hill, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) registered families, assisted participants with the various activities and prepared meals.

