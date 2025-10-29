Photo of the Day: October 29, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: For the first time in his career, breakout artist Ty Myers appeared for his long-awaited debut in Nashville. Making a statement with his first-ever show in town this past Friday (10/17), he SOLD OUT a headline stop at The Pinnacle during his 73-date The Select Tour.

“I’ve been dying to do a show in Nashville. My team and I wanted it to be the right timing and right venue. I’m so glad we waited and played to a sold-out crowd at The Pinnacle,” shares Myers. “This town means so much to me and we wanted to do it right. For this set, we added horns and an elevated light package, and it just couldn’t have gone better. The crowd was insane.”

