Photo of the Day: October 29, 2023

Photo of the day: Terri Clark hosted a songwriter’s night at the world famous Bluebird Café, raising over $17,000 for Nashville’s Pet Community Center (PCC). Clark, who rescued her current dog, enlisted the help of fellow pet enthusiasts and hit songwriters Derek Ruttan, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, and new rising star, Meghan Patrick. TV personality and national radio guest host Suzanne Alexander, also an animal lover, was emcee.

