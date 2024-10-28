Photo of the Day: October 28, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Carter Hill Battlefield Park hosted a very special “Re-Patching Ceremony” with the United States Army and the Tennessee Army National Guard. This rare event marked the retirement of the 230th Sustainment Brigade, which was renamed and re-patched as the 35th.

Franklin Fire Lt. Seth Frost who also serves as a Commander and Captain in the Tennessee Army National Guard was part of this important ceremony.

City leaders were there to witness this historic moment, as members of the U.S. Army and TN Army National Guard stood together on this hallowed battlefield for the first time since the Civil War.

