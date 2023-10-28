Photo of the Day: October 28, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Rotary Club of Franklin at Breakfast welcomed Bart Holzer, Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) for Affinity Technology Partners, as guest speaker on Wednesday morning, October 18. Holzer spoke on “Ways to Control Cybersecurity.” The 65-member Club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at High Hopes Development Center in Franklin. Pictured: Rae Sanchez, president of the Rotary Club of Franklin at Breakfast and CEO of The Tennessee Resilience Project, and Bart Holzer, speaker and Chief Information Officer (vCISO) for Affinity Technology Partners.

***

