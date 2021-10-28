Photo of the Day: October 28, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Nashville Zoo. The fall is a great time to visit The Zoo. The Zoo is currently open 9am – 4pm daily.

Boo at the Zoo is currently taking place through October 30, 5:00-9:00pm nightly.

Tickets are required for ALL guests, including kids under 2 who will need a free ticket to enter. All tickets are valid for one use on the selected night only.

Masks are required indoors and strongly encouraged outdoors. Any requirements set forth by the city at the time of the event will be enforced.

Tickets include:

A magical walkthrough experience

Monster Mash, Festival Field activities, special animal shows, character encounters, & more

10 trick-or-treat stations + a glow-in-the-dark souvenir cup for kids

See the full list of features at www.nashvillezoo.org/boo

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.