Photo of the Day: October 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: CoreCivic hosted its annual Charity Golf Classic on October 2nd at Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee, raising $1 million—its highest amount yet—to benefit a recording breaking 72 non-profit groups that assist formerly incarcerated individuals, crime victims, and underserved youth.

“This year’s tournament enjoyed unprecedented success thanks to our many generous donors,” said Tony Grande, Chairman of CoreCivic’s Charitable Foundation. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to share the proceeds to support a record number of organizations in our community that are dedicated to improving the lives of those in need.”

Last year’s tournament raised more than $550,000 supporting 42 local organizations. Since 1991, the event has raised more than $9 million to help vulnerable communities through direct support to relevant organizations.

As the philanthropic arm of CoreCivic, the mission of the CoreCivic Foundation is to support former offenders, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. CoreCivic provides time, resources, and service to nonprofit organizations working with these groups.

The annual Charity Golf Classic reflects CoreCivic’s ongoing dedication to fostering positive change through philanthropic efforts, ensuring that those impacted by incarceration, crime, and adversity receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.