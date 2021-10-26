Photo of the Day: October 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Today’s photo is submitted by Cory Vincelli.

Cory writes:

“Come see the best decorated Halloween House in Middle TN. Located in Canterbury neighborhood in Thompson’s Station, Father and Son put together an incredible Halloween treat that brings smiles and fear to about 600 kids each year.

Come see us at 3026 Callaway Park Place. Nighttime is the best time to view the decor!”

