Photo of the Day: October 25, 2025

Photo of the day: Scout’s Pub is dressed for the season and ready to celebrate with Harvest Jubilee, a monthlong ode to fall featuring cozy plates, festive cocktails and family fun for all ages. The neighborhood favorite is leaning into the season with autumn décor, themed events and comforting Southern-inspired specials served throughout October.

Guests can enjoy a rotating lineup of Harvest Jubilee menu features, including the Caramel Apple Crisp, made with fall apples, rolled oats, spices, salted caramel and brown sugar, served warm with vanilla bean ice cream, and the Butternut Squash Soup & Grilled

Cheese, layered with roast apples, apple butter, arugula, dried cranberries, caramelized onions, goat cheese and pecans on house-made flatbread. Festive cocktails such as the Spicy Apple Margarita and Chess Pie Martini capture the spirit of the season, perfect

for sipping and snapping fall photos.

To round out the celebration, Scout’s is hosting family-friendly event on October 25th with a Costume Contest, prizes for the best kids, adults and dog costumes. With its cozy atmosphere, creative menu and community focus, Harvest Jubilee makes Scout’s Pub the go-to spot for locals looking to sip, snack and celebrate the season.

