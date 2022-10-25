Photo of the Day: October 25, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: 1 Kitchen inside the 1 Hotel in Nashville is now open. Helmed by Culinary Director and Top Chef alum Chris Crary, 1 Kitchen’s menu celebrates local purveyors with ingredient-driven and zero-waste dishes.

Guests can expect a clean, nourishing, and seasonal menu complemented by a biodynamic and organic wine list and a sustainable cocktail program (featuring zero-waste cocktails and sustainable liquors like Diplomatico). Leading the charge in Music City’s sustainability efforts, 1 Kitchen is committed to sourcing 75% of ingredients within a 200-mile radius, and meat and seafood are always ethically sourced. The restaurant is composting all green waste, utilizing an on-site glass crusher, and has partnered with ACE to recycle all their oil.

1 Kitchen is located across the street from Music City Center at 710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.