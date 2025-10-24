Photo of the Day: October 24, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 7th Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Franklin was a sold-out success at the historic Franklin Theatre, raising a record-breaking nearly $40,000 to support scholarships through the Morning Pointe Foundation. The evening was filled with laughter, standing ovations, and unforgettable performances that reminded everyone that talent only gets better with age.

This year’s winners included:

1st Place: Lucius Talley, 86 — spoons player who performed “When The Saints Go Marching In.” For Talley, taking home the top prize was a deeply emotional moment. “To me, this is one of the greatest moments of my life — to be 86 years old and have this happen. God showed up tonight. God did it. God shined on me,” he said, after bringing the audience to their feet with his rhythm and energy.

2nd Place: Brian Hanson, 69 — singing pianist who brought the energy with “Blue Suede Shoes.” Hanson, a crowd favorite known for performing at Morning Pointe events, shared his gratitude for the evening. “I am thrilled to be a part of this. I do a lot of shows for Morning Pointe — they’re a fabulous organization. Thank you, Morning Pointe Foundation, for putting on such a fabulous show. We so appreciate it.”

3rd Place: Randy Spencer, 65, and Cathey Nelson, 63 — musical duo who delivered a powerhouse duet of “Up Where We Belong.” Both were humbled to share the stage with so much talent. “We were here with a lot of unbelievable talent, and we’re quite honored. We didn’t really expect to finish where we did, so we’re happy,” said Spencer, while Nelson added, “This is a very great experience, and I’m glad to see they do a lot for the community.”

People’s Choice: Gail Valorani, 69 — singer who moved hearts with “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am.” A retired nurse, Valorani said participating was about more than performing. “I did push for people to give to this because I’m a retired registered nurse, and I just believe nursing scholarships are beautiful — that’s why I’m here.”

