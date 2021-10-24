Photo of the Day: October 24, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the unveiling and dedication of the bronze United States Colored Troops Soldier Statue in downtown Franklin.

The ceremony for the statue, which is entitled “March to Freedom” and sculpted by Tennessee native Joe F. Howard, took place in front of the Historic Courthouse on the square in downtown Franklin, TN on the morning of Oct 23.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.