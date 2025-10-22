Photo of the Day: October 22, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville Ballet’s 40th Ruby Season began with five standing-ovation performances of If I Can Dream at TPAC, bringing together the brilliance of Balanchine, Kylián and Presley in one unforgettable weekend. Audiences were moved by the energy and emotion of each performance, starting with the sparkle of Balanchine’s Rubies* to the intimacy of Kylián’s Un Ballo accompanied by award-winning The Nashville Symphony. Several performances included the triumphant return of principal dancer Lily Saito after a devastating injury last year. Each night culminated with If I Can Dream, choreographed by Travis Bradley and set to the timeless music of Elvis Presley, the production fused classical ballet with the soul of rock ’n’ roll that celebrated hope, humanity and the enduring power of dreams. Audiences were treated to a dazzling start to the 40th year, a heartfelt reminder that great art connects us all.

