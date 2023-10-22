Photo of the Day: October 22, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Wynonna Judd performed at the 50th Heritage Ball of Williamson County in Franklin.Wynonna is one of the most widely recognized and awarded female in country music history. She was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and this month won the “People’s Choice Country Awards.” Wynonna lives in Williamson County and is a true community treasure.

Learn more about the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.