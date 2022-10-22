Photo of the Day: October 22, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Saturday, Oct. 1, a record turnout of more than 5k people filled Vanderbilt University campus to walk in the name of heart disease. The event raised $1.6 million for education and research.

The walk brought together corporate sponsors, walk teams, individual walkers, and survivors of heart disease and stroke who all took steps toward a healthier lifestyle while raising critical funds to combat heart disease and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 5 leading killers of Americans. All proceeds go towards funding research, education, and community programs.

