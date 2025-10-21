Photo of the Day: October 21, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville-based band Brother Maven has officially signed with NVRDUL Management LLC, an entertainment management company led by industry executive Carri Hyde. The signing marks an exciting new chapter for the genre-blending band known for their soulful harmonies, dynamic musicianship, and high-energy live performances. The announcement coincides with the release of their brand-new single, “Goods on Me,” available today on all major digital streaming platforms.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brother Maven to the NVRDUL family,” says Hyde. “They’re a rare combination of artistry, authenticity, and work ethic, and we look forward to helping elevate their career to new heights. Our team is passionate about supporting artists who bring something unique to the table, and Brother Maven does exactly that.”

Brother Maven blends classic rock, country, soul, and pop elements to create a unique sound that’s both timeless and contemporary. The band consists of Daniel Mason (vocals & guitar), JP Presley (lead guitar & vocals), Jeremy McCoy (bass & vocals), and Joel Burns (drums & percussion). With a reputation for delivering electrifying live performances, Brother Maven has cultivated a devoted fan base and continues to build momentum with each release.

