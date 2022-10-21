Photo of the Day: October 21, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is now serving the warm, cozy flavors of fall with a delightful selection of seasonal treats.

From now through Thanksgiving, guests can indulge in a brand-new S’mores Jackhammer™ or the fan favorite, Pumpkin Pie Concrete, and as of October 19, Apple Pie sundaes and concretes will round out the fall bounty.

***

