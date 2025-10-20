Photo of the Day: October 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-, CMA- and ACM-winning recording artist Ashley McBryde took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s 13th annual Nightfall at the Hall concert. The event, presented by Maverick Nashville, is the ultimate after-hours celebration exclusively for the museum’s Troubadour members, a community of leaders, ages 21 to 45, who collaborate with other like-minded professionals in supporting their community and the museum.

Nightfall at the Hall admission is a benefit of Troubadour membership. Young professionals can become a Troubadour member until Oct. 9 and purchase 12 months of Troubadour membership for the price of 11 months. Troubadour corporate partnerships are also available.

Prior to McBryde’s performance, student artist Lily Braithwaite performed “Story of Her Life,” a song that she wrote with guidance from museum staff during the museum’s 2025 summer songwriting camp. The 16-year-old from Brentwood, Tennessee, has participated in museum programs for two years.

