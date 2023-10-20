Photo of the Day: October 20, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The annular solar eclipse took place on Saturday, October 14th. It is during that time, the moon is at its farthest distance from Earth. Thanks to Steve Ludwig for sharing this photo with us.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.