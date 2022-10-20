Photo of the Day: October 20, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The large September elm that stands outside the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is now listed as the official State Champion September elm by the Tennessee Champion Tree Program sponsored by the University of Tennessee in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries.

Brentwood’s September elm will remain the reigning Champion until another tree is found with a higher point value or until the tree is no longer standing. Champions are verified approximately every three years in the off-season to ensure records are up to date. The tree will be presented with its Championship status at the Tennessee Urban Forestry Conference next month.

