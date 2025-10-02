Photo of the Day: October 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Parnassus Books presented an evening with Priscilla Beaulieu Presley to celebrate her new book, Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, in conversation with Ann Powers. The book titled Softly, As I Leave You weaves together stories of her life with lyrics of songs. During the conversation, Presley shared it was emotional work to write the book and stated so many people had asked to write the story about her time after leaving Elvis Presley.

The audience heard stories of how she met Elvis and challenges of being his wife as he traveled. At the end of the conversation, audience members asked questions like did Elvis ever go to the grocery store and the answer was a resounding no. Another member asked if she would ever exhibit her fashion and jewelry from her years with Elvis to which Priscilla said maybe one day.

