Photo of the Day: October 2, 2024

Photo of the day:The 55th Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm)’s official kick-off reception at The Finch in Nashville that took place on September 18 ahead of NashFilm’s week-long celebration of film, music and culture.

This year’s invite-only kick-off reception featured networking and celebration of the arts over appetizers and drinks. Over 60 of the city’s most enthusiastic and influential film, art and music aficionados, along with key industry leaders and experts, including music supervisor Anastasia Brown, VP of Women’s Music Business Association and musician Mackenzie Adkins, red carpet personality and host of The Libby O show Libby O and board members and leadership for the Nashville Film Festival gathered for an evening brimming with engaging conversations and memorable experiences.

