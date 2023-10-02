Photo of the Day: October 2, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, 5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin is celebrating National Seafood Month with these dishes.

With multiple options to choose from including:

Chargrilled Salmon served with lemon dill butter and cauliflower mousse.

Crispy Skin Wild Red Snapper made with chive whipped potatoes and truffle vinaigrette.

Cedar Plank- Fired Redfish with basil pesto and balsamic reduction, served with grilled asparagus.

