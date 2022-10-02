Photo of the Day: October 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Nashville Symphony Fashion Show has announced Brandon Maxwell as the featured designer for their 2023 fundraiser taking place on April 25, 2023.

Brandon Maxwell is a luxury women’s ready-to-wear label that launched in 2015 in New York. The Texas native created the brand with a desire to make women feel beautiful, sophisticated, and powerful. Prior to launching his brand, he studied photography at St. Edward’s University and eventually established a styling career acting as fashion director to Lady Gaga. His designs have since been worn by Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah, and Michelle Obama, among many other notables.

