Photo of the Day: October 19, 2025

Photo of the day: MCA announced that country music icon Vince Gill has signed a lifetime record deal with the label, cementing decades of partnership and collaboration. As part of this unprecedented agreement, Vince will release an EP featuring new music every month for the next year, giving fans a consistent stream of original material from one of country music’s most celebrated voices.

The series, titled 50 Years From Home, will showcase Vince’s artistry through a combination of new music and carefully selected catalog tracks that complement each EP’s theme. The first EP, 50 Years From Home: I Gave You Everything I Had, is set for release on October 17 and will include the recently 2x Platinum-certified classic, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

“Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades,” said Mike Harris , President & CEO, MCA. “This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow.”

“I’m feeling the most creative I’ve ever felt in my career these last few years,” shared Vince Gill. “I’ve collected a treasure trove of songs and with my friends and partners at MCA we’ve come up with a way to release all this new music. It’s a partnership that’s lasted 36 years and I’m grateful for it.”

