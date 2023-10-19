Photo of the Day: October 19, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: During the Handle With Care: A Tribute To Tom Petty event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN, country music icon, Wynonna Judd, was presented with an RIAA Gold Certification Plaque for her #1 hit song, “No One Else on Earth,” from her hit 1992 self-titled debut solo album, Wynonna. The track, written by Jill Colucci, Stewart Harris and Sam Lorber, held the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs for four weeks, making it one of four songs to hold that position (four or more weeks) the year of its release.

