Photo of the Day: October 19, 2022

Photo of the day: The 2022 awards marked the Sage Awards 30th anniversary and honored older adults who have dedicated their lives to improving our communities.

The 2022 recipients include Dr. David and Lynn Palmer Barton, co-founders of Alive, the first hospice in the Southeast, former Robertson County Mayor Howard Bradley, community volunteer and former Tennessee Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources Mercedes Lytle, community volunteer and retired Volunteer State Community College educator Vanita Lytle-Sherrill, African American Heritage Society of Williamson County CEO Alma McLemore and community leader and volunteer Novella Page.

Sage Awards were also presented to the Senior Citizens Awareness Networks (SCAN) of Wilson and Rutherford Counties, developed by the Wilson and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Offices as a proactive approach to connect with and support older adults in their counties.

